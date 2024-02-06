Azerbaijani MFA Discusses Preps For Presidential Election With OTS Secretary General (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received today Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan in connection with the observation of the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting discussed issues on the agenda of the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OTS, as well as preparations for the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is actively working to expand cooperation in various spheres (political, economic, trade relations, cultural, humanitarian, etc.) within the framework of the OTS. It was also informed that Azerbaijan is actively working on strengthening the organization.

In this direction, it was emphasized that the increasing contacts among the OTS member countries recently created conditions for effective use of the available opportunities for cooperation.

Confidence was expressed that high-level events to be held this year in the member states, including Azerbaijan, will contribute to further strengthening of the organization.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the symbolic significance for Azerbaijan of the extraordinary presidential election, which coincided with the full restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty for the first time in the history of the country's independence. Referring to the preparatory work done by the MFA in connection with the organization of the election process, Jeyhun Bayramov mentioned that the active participation of regional and international organizations, including the OTS as an observer, was commendable from the point of view of monitoring the transparency of the process.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev expressed satisfaction that his next visit to Azerbaijan coincided with the historic extraordinary presidential election and expressed confidence that the results of the upcoming election would serve the development and welfare of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

