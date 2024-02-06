Azerbaijani MFA Discusses Preps For Presidential Election With OTS Secretary General (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received today Secretary General
of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev,
who is on a visit to Azerbaijan in connection with the observation
of the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
According to the information, the meeting discussed issues on
the agenda of the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and the
OTS, as well as preparations for the presidential election in
Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is actively working to expand cooperation
in various spheres (political, economic, trade relations, cultural,
humanitarian, etc.) within the framework of the OTS. It was also
informed that Azerbaijan is actively working on strengthening the
organization.
In this direction, it was emphasized that the increasing
contacts among the OTS member countries recently created conditions
for effective use of the available opportunities for
cooperation.
Confidence was expressed that high-level events to be held this
year in the member states, including Azerbaijan, will contribute to
further strengthening of the organization.
Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the symbolic significance for
Azerbaijan of the extraordinary presidential election, which
coincided with the full restoration of territorial integrity and
sovereignty for the first time in the history of the country's
independence. Referring to the preparatory work done by the MFA in
connection with the organization of the election process, Jeyhun
Bayramov mentioned that the active participation of regional and
international organizations, including the OTS as an observer, was
commendable from the point of view of monitoring the transparency
of the process.
Kubanychbek Omuraliev expressed satisfaction that his next visit
to Azerbaijan coincided with the historic extraordinary
presidential election and expressed confidence that the results of
the upcoming election would serve the development and welfare of
Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
