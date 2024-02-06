Azerbaijan To Provide Conditions For People With Disabilities To Partake In Elections

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan has
provided all conditions for people with disabilities to vote in the
presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov told reporters, Trend reports.
"Polling stations have been designed to be comfortable for
individuals with impairments, with free access available to all. We
have given our voters with everything necessary, including
customized ramps for the disabled and ballots with Braille," he
emphasized.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan
will be held on February 7.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.