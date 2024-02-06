Azerbaijan To Provide Conditions For People With Disabilities To Partake In Elections

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan has provided all conditions for people with disabilities to vote in the presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Polling stations have been designed to be comfortable for individuals with impairments, with free access available to all. We have given our voters with everything necessary, including customized ramps for the disabled and ballots with Braille," he emphasized.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7.

