Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek Thermal Power Plant Shares Capacity Update


2/6/2024 8:31:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. The total active capacity of Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek thermal power plant is 308 MW, Nurlan Kuljigachev, the chief engineer of the Bishkek TPP said, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy, 9 boiler units and 4 turbine generators are currently operational, boiling water to temperatures ranging from 61 to 70 degrees Celsius.

He also stated that attempts to address the repercussions are ongoing.

On February 2, 2024, at around 03:00 AM (GMT+6), an explosion occurred at the Bishkek TPP. As a result, five workers with various injuries were taken to medical facilities, and heating to residential and commercial buildings in Bishkek was temporarily disrupted.

