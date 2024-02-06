Heydar Aliyev Foundation Cares Famous Composer's Treatment By Order Of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. By order of First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Foundation supports the treatment of honored art worker, composer Javanshir Guliyev, Trend reports.

Javanshir Guliyev's health deteriorated on the morning of February 5.

The 74-year-old composer was hospitalized.

According to reports, he had a cerebral hemorrhage.