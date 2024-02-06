Heydar Aliyev Foundation Cares Famous Composer's Treatment By Order Of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. By order of First
Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation
Mehriban Aliyeva, the Foundation supports the treatment of honored
art worker, composer Javanshir Guliyev, Trend reports.
Javanshir Guliyev's health deteriorated on the morning of
February 5.
The 74-year-old composer was hospitalized.
According to reports, he had a cerebral hemorrhage.
