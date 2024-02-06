Türkiye Marking Anniversary Of Earthquake Coined As Century's Disaster

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Türkiye marks the
first anniversary of the disastrous earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7
and 7.6 ("the Disaster of the Century"), with the epicenter in the
Kahramanmaras province, Trend reports.
The disaster killed 53,537 people, injured 107,213, and damaged
38,901 buildings.
This earthquake, which affected 120,000 square kilometers and 14
million people, including 11 provinces, 124 districts, 6,929
villages, and neighborhoods, was named one of the world's most
damaging disasters in terms of both casualties and area
affected.
The catastrophe zone employed a workforce of 650,000 people
(11,488 from various nations, 35,250 search and rescue workers, and
142,000 security officers).
To complete this task, 20,000 vehicles and construction
equipment, 141 helicopters, 182 airplanes, and 23 ships were
assigned.
Initially, one million tents were sent to the region, providing
temporary shelter for almost 2.5 million sufferers. In total, 3.5
million people were evacuated from the region. During this time,
Turkish Airlines transported almost two million people on 13,701
flights and supplied 32,770 tons of humanitarian aid to the
earthquake zone.
The victims also received housing rental assistance in the sum
of 14.45 million billion liras ($470,000).
