Area Of Azerbaijani Quarter Under Construction In Turkish Kahramanmaras Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . The area of the
residential Azerbaijan quarter being built in the Turkish
Kahramanmaras province will total 32 hectares, Trend reports.
The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6 of
last year, killing tens of thousands of people, stunned both Turkey
and Azerbaijan. From the moment the earthquake was reported, the
Azerbaijani people and state mobilized all of their forces to
perform their fraternal responsibility without waiting for a call
for assistance.
Azerbaijan is actively participating in the restoration and
building of social facilities in the province of Kahramanmaras as
part of its humanitarian initiatives.
According to the project, the specified quarter comprises
residential homes, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a
cultural center. The residential section will include 71 homes with
1,323 two-, three-, and four-room flats.
At the same time, to provide employment opportunities for the
residents in this area, 799 non-residential (commercial) facilities
will be put into operation in the residential houses. A portion of
the project, amounting to $100 million, will be constructed by the
government of Azerbaijan. The State Housing Construction Agency is
the executive body of the Azerbaijani government.
The government of Azerbaijan will build residential houses, an
elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center in the
Azerbaijani quarter.
The construction of the elementary school and kindergarten in
the residential quarter has already begun.
The 300-seat elementary school, with 20 classrooms, and the
60-seat kindergarten, with three classrooms, will also have the
following facilities to support education:
- workshop with special tools and educational materials;
- a room with musical instruments for music lessons;
- two workshops for drawing and crafts lessons;
- workshop to enhance skills in technology, mathematics, and
engineering;
- library;
- gym.
According to the master plan of the Azerbaijani quarter, the
construction of the 11th and 12th blocks with 16 residential houses
(four-story buildings) has begun. These buildings will house a
total of 276 apartments and 244 non-residential premises.
