Kazakhstan's President To Present Candidacy Of New PM At Parliamentary Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6 . President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the plenary
meeting of the Mazhilis (Lower House) of the country's parliament
today, Akorda said, Trend reports.
In accordance with Kazakhstani legislation, a new prime
minister's candidacy will be presented to MPs for approval.
On February 5, Tokayev dismissed the government of
Kazakhstan.
Roman Sklyar will serve as interim prime minister.
The government members will continue to perform their duties
until the new composition is approved.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.