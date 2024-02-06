Harbor Lockers Unlocks First And Last Mile Delivery For Hyperlocal Logistics In Strategic Partnership With Ottonomy And Its Ottobot Locker

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Harbor Lockers announces

its

strategic partnership with Ottonomy for its customized locker-on-robot, Ottobot Locker, partnership for last-mile delivery. This partnership augments Harbor's existing locker network for first and last-mile in the Bay Area.

Ottobot Locker

Harbor Lockers Storefront

"Harbor is focused on how lockers can innovate logistics and the future of customer experience with new services and applications," says Tad W. Jenkins, General Manager of Harbor Lockers. "This strategic partnership will be the first autonomous delivery partnership of its kind. We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation for contactless customer service while fulfilling our vision of creating the world's largest public locker network."

Ottonomy's patented and award winning L4 autonomous have been customized for the development of Ottobot Locker and creates streamlined services for end customers in a hyperlocal space for pickup, drop and delivery. Ottobot Locker seamlessly runs on the Harbor Locker's app ecosystem and brings a revolutionary dimension to fixed smart lockers. The partnership is backed by a strategic investment from the venture arm of Assa Abloy, Locker One Ventures.

"Our autonomous robot technology is changing the way brands can meet growing customer demands," says CEO and co-founder, Ritukar Vijay. "This partnership with Harbor Lockers is the first of its kind; Ottobot Lockers

is a game changer in the industry which is not only focusing on quick commerce but drop, pickup and delivery to enable a variety of businesses."

Ottobot Locker will be on display at the Harbor Lockers booth at Manifest Las Vegas from February 5-7, 2024. You can visit Harbor Lockers at booth 322.

About Harbor Lockers

Harbor Lockers, a division of Luxer One, is a public locker network where businesses can deliver, store, and pick up items. Our mission is to revolutionize the way businesses can access and utilize physical storage close to their customers, making logistics smoother and more efficient than ever before. With access to the largest ecosystem of secure lockers, spaces and places our end users can quickly and effortlessly get what they need, when they need it, without sacrificing security or efficiency.

About Ottonomy

Ottonomy

is a leading autonomous delivery robotics company, building a hyperlocal delivery network of autonomous robots. Ottonomy's patented and award winning autonomous robot, Ottobot, has been trusted by Fortune 100 retail, F&B and logistics companies across the US and EMEA.

Ottonomy was listed as one of the top 50 robotics companies worldwide by Robotics Business Review in 2021 and 2023 and won the mobility startup of the year from Plug and Play, CA. Ottonomy is backed by Pi Ventures, Connetic Ventures, Branded Hospitality Ventures, ADR Ventures and Locker One Ventures along with notable angel investors around the globe.

