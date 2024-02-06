Iranian Currency Rates For February 6

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 6, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies increased in price and 31 decreased in price compared to February 5. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,089 rials.

Currency Rial on February 6 Rial on February 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,626 53,058 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,210 48,446 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,956 4,003 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,925 3,981 1 Danish krone DKK 6,046 6,079 1 Indian rupee INR 506 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,394 136,288 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,020 15,024 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,226 28,306 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,066 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,027 31,202 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,401 25,469 1 South African rand ZAR 2,205 2,231 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,375 1,381 1 Russian ruble RUB 463 462 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,202 27,455 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,164 31,261 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,265 38,313 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,344 1,351 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,588 31,615 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,709 8,696 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,872 5,861 100 Thai baths THB 117,250 118,311 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,842 8,905 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,455 31,378 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,089 45,501 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,240 9,299 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,790 15,738 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,661 2,678 1 Afghan afghani AFN 563 562 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,843 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,684 24,705 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,533 75,102 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,992 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 460,771 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,201 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 424,279 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,209 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 550,000–553,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 590,000–593,000 rials.

