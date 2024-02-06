UK's King To Continue To See Prime Minister Weekly During Treatment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The UK's King
Charles III will continue to see Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weekly
during his cancer treatment, Trend reports.
Earlier, Buckingham Palace said that although doctors advised
the king to avoid public duties during outpatient treatment, he
would continue to engage in public affairs and work with documents.
The official duties of the monarch include signing laws passed by
parliament.
The King also hosts the Prime Minister weekly at Buckingham
Palace to discuss important national and international events.
