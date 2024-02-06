               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UK's King To Continue To See Prime Minister Weekly During Treatment


2/6/2024 8:31:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The UK's King Charles III will continue to see Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weekly during his cancer treatment, Trend reports.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace said that although doctors advised the king to avoid public duties during outpatient treatment, he would continue to engage in public affairs and work with documents. The official duties of the monarch include signing laws passed by parliament.

The King also hosts the Prime Minister weekly at Buckingham Palace to discuss important national and international events.

