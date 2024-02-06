Kyrgyzstan's Imports From Germany Rise

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. Kyrgyzstan's
trade turnover with Germany amounted to $387.612 million from
January through November 2023, which is 2.7 times more than in the
same period of 2022 ($143.392 million), Trend reports.
According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan,
the country's exports to Germany during the reporting period
reached $6.878 million, which is 53.2 percent less than in
January-November 2022 ($14.710 million).
Kyrgyzstan's imports from Germany during the corresponding
months totaled $380.733 million, increasing by 2.9 times compared
to $128.681 million from January through November 2022.
Overall, Germany accounted for 2.8 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total
trade. Kyrgyzstan's exports to Germany represented 0.2 percent of
its total exports, while imports from Germany constituted 3.4
percent of Kyrgyzstan's total imports.
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $13.917 billion from
January through November 2023, which is a 29 percent increase
compared to the same period in 2022 ($10.787 billion).
Exports totaled $2.807 billion, which is a 36.7 percent growth
compared to the corresponding period in 2022 ($2.054 billion). The
country's imports amounted to $11.109 billion, increasing by 27.2
percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($8.732 billion).
