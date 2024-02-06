Blink Charging And Allegiant Stadium, Home Of Las Vegas Raiders, Team Up To Provide On-Site EV Charging For Fans And Visitors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allegiant Stadium will be outfitted with Blink Chargers accessible to employees, visitors, and the general public.



Miami Beach, Fla., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it has been named as the official EV charging provider for Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, providing much-needed reliable EV charging solutions for drivers.

As demand and popularity for electric vehicles surge, the installation of Blink's chargers across Allegiant Stadium stands poised to empower both fans and employees, offering them the convenience of charging their EVs. These chargers, operational 24/7, will provide EV owners with the flexibility to utilize Allegiant Stadium's charging facilities at any time. Whether attending a major game, shopping at the Raider Image, enjoying a concert, participating in an event at the stadium, or simply passing by and in need of a quick charge, users can access these amenities seamlessly.

“Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders are at the forefront of sustainability, and we're proud to be chosen as the official charging provider for the stadium,” said Mike Battaglia, Chief Operations Officer at Blink Charging.“Through this collaboration, Blink's leading EV infrastructure will now be relied upon by those attending some of the biggest sporting and entertainment events in the world, advancing the shift to electrification.”

“We are excited to welcome Blink Charging as the Official EV Charging Provider of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” said Raiders Vice President of Stadium Operations Christopher Sotiropulos.“Our organization's record on sustainability and renewable energy speaks for itself, and we feel more than confident putting our trust in Blink's know-how and expertise to provide fans and guests a seamless EV charging experience when visiting Allegiant Stadium. This will be yet another step in further enriching our top-tier guest experience.

Following two significant sustainability-related announcements earlier this year, this agreement marks yet another stride towards environmental stewardship at Allegiant Stadium. In July, the stadium proudly unveiled its LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), a prestigious international recognition denoting excellence in the green building practices. This distinction places Allegiant Stadium among the elite seven professional football stadiums to achieve such an honor. Moreover, in October, the stadium reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability by becoming the inaugural professional football stadium powered entirely by renewable energy.

Blink will equip Allegiant Stadium with its powerful Series 8 charging station, a Level 2 80-amp charger offering flexibility and convenient built-in features. Specifically crafted for commercial use, this station is an impeccable fit for stadium environments. Designed with user convenience in mind, the Series 8 charging station allows drivers to seamlessly make payments using credit cards or digital wallets, eliminating the necessity for memberships, RFID cards, or mobile apps. Its compact form, coupled with multiple mounting options, ensures effortless installation while integrating to the Blink Network. This makes the Blink's Series 8 an optimal charging solution for various commercial settings that require a physical credit card reader. Furthermore, housed within a NEMA 3R outdoor-rated enclosure, this charging station offers flexibility for indoor or outdoor installations. Equipped with a standard 18-foot charging cable, (or the optional 25-foot upgrade) the Series 8 effortlessly reaches around any vehicle, ensuring accessibility and ease for all users.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 85,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink's charging locations. Blink's principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

