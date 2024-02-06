Augmented-Connected Workforce Market Size-Global Forecasts To 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3M Company, Accenture, Avnet, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corp., Smart Track S.R.L, Tata Consultancy Services, TELUS, Vandrico Solutions Inc, Wearable Technology Limited, and Zebra Technologies among others, are some of the key players in the global augmented-connected workforce market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global augmented-connected workforce market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2024 to 2029.



The primary factors propelling the market growth are the advancements in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and other immersive technologies and the growing demand for enhanced training and skills development.





Report Segmentation: By Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), By Enterprise (SME and Large Enterprise), By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction, Mining, and Oil & Gas), and By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa), Competitive Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and End User Analysis





Key Market Trends



Integration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT): The convergence of augmented reality and IoT technologies is a key trend in the Augmented-connected Workforce market. Companies are deploying AR solutions that leverage real-time data from connected devices, enhancing the capabilities of field workers and improving overall operational efficiency.

Focus on Remote Assistance and Collaboration: The market is witnessing a trend toward enhancing remote collaboration through augmented connectivity. With the rise of remote and distributed workforces, businesses are adopting augmented solutions that enable real-time communication, collaboration, and assistance. Augmented-connected platforms facilitate virtual interactions, providing remote workers with the tools to collaborate seamlessly, share insights, and receive guidance from experts, ultimately improving productivity. Implementation of Wearable Devices for Workforce Augmentation: Wearable devices equipped with AR capabilities are gaining prominence in the Augmented-connected Workforce market. Companies are deploying smart glasses, headsets, and other wearables to empower workers with augmented information and hands-free functionality.



Key Market Insights



As per the component outlook, the hardware segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global augmented-connected workforce market from 2024 to 2029

As per the end user outlook, the manufacturing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global augmented-connected workforce market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



Hardware

Software Service



Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



SME Large Enterprise

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



On-premise Cloud

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



Manufacturing

Healthcare

Construction

Mining Oil & Gas



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central and South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of MEA



