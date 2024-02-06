US Strikes Again At Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The US Army
launched a new strike in Yemen, targeting surface drones used by
Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, the US Central Command
(CENTCOM) wrote on its X page, Trend reports.
"On Feb. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S.
Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against
two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV)", the report
says.
It is noted that the US forces identified the explosive USVs in
Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an
imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the
region..
