US Strikes Again At Yemen


2/6/2024 8:31:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The US Army launched a new strike in Yemen, targeting surface drones used by Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"On Feb. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV)", the report says.

It is noted that the US forces identified the explosive USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region..

