Trade Turnover Between Uzbekistan, Russia Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. Trade
turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia amounted to $9.8 billion in
2023, Trend reports.
The data of State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on
Statistics shows that the trade turnover grew by 5.3 percent.
Russia ranked second among Uzbekistan's trading partners in
2023. The first place went to China, trade turnover with which
increased by 52.2 percent to $13.7 billion last year.
Meanwhile, the share of Russia's investments and loans in 2023
in Uzbekistan's economy fell to 13.4 percent of total foreign
investments in the country a year earlier (20.3 percent).
The data from Uzbekistan's statistics agency shows that the
volume of Russian investments in Uzbekistan amounted to 25.1
trillion soums ($2 billion) last year. This is the second-highest
figure among investor countries.
China tops the list (25.6 percent), and Saudi Arabia (7.9
percent) is also in the top three.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.