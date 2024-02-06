Trade Turnover Between Uzbekistan, Russia Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia amounted to $9.8 billion in 2023, Trend reports.

The data of State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Statistics shows that the trade turnover grew by 5.3 percent.

Russia ranked second among Uzbekistan's trading partners in 2023. The first place went to China, trade turnover with which increased by 52.2 percent to $13.7 billion last year.

Meanwhile, the share of Russia's investments and loans in 2023 in Uzbekistan's economy fell to 13.4 percent of total foreign investments in the country a year earlier (20.3 percent).

The data from Uzbekistan's statistics agency shows that the volume of Russian investments in Uzbekistan amounted to 25.1 trillion soums ($2 billion) last year. This is the second-highest figure among investor countries.

China tops the list (25.6 percent), and Saudi Arabia (7.9 percent) is also in the top three.