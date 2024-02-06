Tajikistan Names Reason Behind Setback Of Central Asia-China Gas Pipeline Line D Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 6. Construction of the line D of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline in Tajikistan is facing delays due to disagreements over pricing among the project's other participating countries, Daler Juma, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, said during a press conference, Trend reports.

While he highlighted that Tajikistan has resolved all issues related to the proposed gas pipeline, disagreements have arisen among other countries involved in the project.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Tajikistan, the gas pipeline with a total length of 966 kilometers is planned to traverse Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan (205 km), Tajikistan (391 km), Kyrgyzstan (215 km), and China (155 km). The foundation-laying ceremony for the Tajik section of line D took place on September 13, 2014, with the participation of China's President Xi Jinping and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

Within the project scope in Tajikistan, 42 mountain tunnels with a total length of 63.3 km and other infrastructure are planned for construction. The line D aims to transport gas resources from Turkmenistan's Galkynysh field, considered one of the world's largest. The line D's capacity is approximately 30 billion cubic meters per year.

The Central Asia-China gas pipeline is a major gas pipeline spanning across Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan (covering a total of over 1900 km), and China (4500 km).