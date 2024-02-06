Japanese Old Vintage Inishie Brewery Project Launched With Opening Of Storehouse Specializing In Vintage Sake

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Japanese Old Vintage Inishie: a premium brand specializing in long-aged sake

Japan's first shared storehouse exclusively for vintage sake (Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture)

Pasona Group commits to solving brewery management issues and sharing vintage sake culture with the world

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO and President Yasuyuki Nanbu) has established Nihon no Koshukura Co., Ltd. in collaboration with ten breweries nationwide, including Okada Honke (Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture) and Honda Shoten (Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture). Having received the license to establish a storehouse for alcoholic beverages, Pasona Group and the ten breweries will open Japan's first shared storehouse specializing in vintage sake on Thursday, November 30th. On the same day, they will launch the "Japanese Old Vintage Inishie Brewery Project", which aims to solve management problems facing sake breweries throughout the country with measures including the shared vintage sake storehouse, new product development, and supporting brewers in efforts to open up new markets.

*An official license is required when establishing a facility for bottling and/or storing alcoholic beverages. This is the first time such a license has been obtained for a facility specializing in vintage sake.

Aged beverages such as sake, shochu, and umeshu were long regarded with great reverence in Japan, and were often presented as gifts. However, a system of taxation introduced in the Meiji era and the soaring cost of producing aged sake resulted in fresh sake becoming mainstream. The culture associated with aged sake was in danger of dying out. As a measure to preserve that culture, Pasona Group established its subsidiary Takumi Sousei Inc. in 2019. Through this company, it developed the premium brand Japan Old Vintage Inishie and has been working to open up new markets for vintage sake so that this age-old culture can be preserved and developed for generations to come.

However, the small and medium-scale breweries who are the main producers of aged sake face chronic labor shortages. The challenges and costs of long-term storage, bottling, sales, and shipping of small batches leave producers with little funds or impetus for expanding the aged sake market.

In order to solve such problems involved in the production and sale of aged sake, to expand its market, and to ensure its culture survives into the future, Pasona Group sought the cooperation of ten breweries in establishing a new company. This joint venture will see the opening of Japan's first shared storehouse specializing in vintage sake as well as the launch of the "Japanese Old Vintage Inishie Koshukura Project".

The project will procure approximately 60 brands of vintage sake by the tank from 43 breweries across Japan (*as of November 2023). It will also take complete charge of processes including storage, bottling, and shipping, which represent a considerable burden to small and medium-scale producers. Using data gathered through its vintage sake business, Takumi Sousei Inc. will develop new products. Additionally, having obtained the license necessary to establish the storehouse facility, the company can now make forays into duty-free sales, opening up inroads to foreign markets such as France and Singapore.

Pasona Group will strive to ensure the survival of Japan's aged sake culture. Its first-of-its-kind project will solve many of the problems faced by producers today. By supporting small and medium-scale producers, the company will contribute to a growing market for vintage sake while preserving a priceless piece of Japan's history.

■Overview: Pasona Group's "Japanese Old Vintage Brewery Project"

Start Date: Thursday, November 30th, 2023 (license to establish storehouse obtained November 17th, 2023)

Objectives: Resolve management issues faced by small and medium-scale producers of aged sake and expand the market for their products by establishing Japan's first shared storehouse specializing in vintage sake. Raise awareness of vintage sake and create strategies to ensure the continuation of its culture into future generations.

1Operation of Shared Storehouse

Carrying out processes which have represented a considerable burden for breweries, such as storage, bottling, and shipping of aged sake.

・Storage by tank of vintage sake from all over Japan (43 breweries / approx. 60 brands)

・Stocking a diverse range of vessels and labels in order to respond to market demands

・Readiness to ship both domestic and international orders

2Vintage Sake Product Development

New product development based upon detailed analysis of vintage sakes which command a high market price

・ Developing original vintages by procuring new sakes suitable for aging

・ Developing unique sake blends by combining vintages from different breweries

3Promoting Sales of Vintage Sake

Raising awareness and promoting sales both domestically and abroad through strategies based on market research

・ Expanding sales network and duty-free sales both domestically and abroad

・ Participation in international competitions

Available for purchase at:

◇ Japanese Old Vintage Inishie Official Online Store ( )

◇ Japanese Old Vintage Inishie Minami-Aoyama Store

◇ Japanese Old Vintage Inishie Awaji Store SEIKAIHA Koshunoya

Contact: Takumi Sousei Inc.

Tel: (+81) 3-6832-7363

Email: ...

■(Reference) Long-Aged Vintage Sake Premium Brand "Japanese Old Vintage Inishie"

This premium vintage Japanese sake brand was established in June 2020 with the aim of collaborating with brewers to revive the noble traditions of aged sake culture.

・Commitment to Vintages Aged at Least Ten Years

The ages of Japanese Old Vintage Inishie's sakes range from the 1980s to the 2010s. The sweetness, aroma, and acidity of each vintage evolves uniquely as it matures, giving rise to sublime flavors of extraordinary depth. Even products from the same brewery can display a surprising diversity of flavors and aromas depending on their age.

・Selection by Sake Experts Ensures Quality

Seeking truly exceptional flavors and aromas, sake masters and wine sommeliers painstakingly handpick vintages from over 1,400 breweries nationwide.

・Extensive Product Lineup of Diverse Age and Origin

Mini bottle sets of long-aged vintages including around 60 brands of sake, shochu, umeshu, and awamori from 43 breweries spanning the length and breadth of Japan. Various sets are available themed by region, age, and type.

<Major Awards>

2020

・Included in the Omotenashi Selection 2020, chosen by foreign residents of Japan

2021

・Three brands won the gold award in the aged sake division at the 15th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2021, an international competition held in France

2022

・One brand won the gold award and one brand won the silver award in the Japanese spirits division at the 16th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2022, an international competition held in France

・Two brands won the gold award in the vintage sake division at Kura Master 2022, a Japanese sake and spirits competition

・One brand won the gold award and one brand won a commendation in the sake division's vintage category at IWC 2022, the world's largest alcoholic beverage competition

・One brand won the gold award in the vintage sake division at the Australian Sake Awards 2022, Australia's first Japanese sake competition

2023

・One brand won the gold award in the Japanese liqueur division at the 17th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2023, an international competition held in France

・One brand won the gold award, one brand won the bronze award, and one brand won a commendation in the sake division's vintage category at IWC 2023, the world's largest alcoholic beverage competition

・One brand won the platinum award and two brands won the gold award in the vintage sake division at Kura Master 2023, a Japanese sake and spirits competition

・One brand won the highest accolade Top of the Best and one brand won the silver award in the aged sake division at the Japan Women's SAKE Awards ~Bishu Concours~, a competition judged by an all-female panel

・One brand won the platinum award and one brand won the bronze award in the vintage sake division, and 2 brands won the platinum award in the umeshu division at the Singapore Sake Challenge held by the Sake Sommelier Association

■(Reference) Nihon no Koshukura Co., Ltd. Company Overview

Company Name: Nihon no Koshukura Co., Ltd.

Location: 1021 Yoshino, Noguchi-cho, Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture

Established: June 30th, 2023

Capital: 1 million yen

Joint investors: Koshunoya, Inc., Okada Honke (Hyogo Prefecture / Seiten), Honda Shoten (Hyogo Prefecture / Tatsuriki), Inami Syuzou (Hyogo Prefecture / Aoitsuru), Iwase Sake Brewing (Chiba Prefecture / Iwanoi), Matsufuji (Okinawa Prefecture / Matsufuji), Kikuzakari Sake Brewery (Iwate Prefecture / Kikuzakari), Mikunihare Syuzo (Toyama Prefecture / Maboroshi no Taki), Umenishikiyamakawa (Ehime Prefecture / Umenishiki), Kawashiri Shuzoujou (Gifu Prefecture / Ten'on), Aizu Shuzo (Fukushima Prefecture / Sato no Izumi)

Representative: Akihiko Yasumura, President

Nature of Business: Operation of shared storehouse for vintage sake

■(Reference) Takumi Sousei Inc. Company Overview

Company name: Takumi Sousei Inc.

Location:

(Headquarters) 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

(Minami-Aoyama Store) PASONA SQUARE 1F, 3-1-30 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(Awaji Store) SEIKAIHA Koshunoya, 70 Okawa, Nojima, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Established: May 9th, 2017

Capital: 30 million yen

Representative: Akihiko Yasumura, President

Nature of Business:

・Planning and sales of long-aged vintage sake premium brand "Japanese Old Vintage Inishie"

・Operation of company store "SEIKAIHA Koshunoya"

■(Reference) Koshunoya Inc. Company Overview

Company Name: Koshunoya Inc.

Location: 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Established: August 6th, 2021

Capital: 100 million yen

Representative: Akihiko Yasumura, Representative Director

Nature of Business: Procurement and supply of vintage sake

