Globalnet And Herza Cloud Unite In Strategic Partnership

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Herza Cloud, a leading Asian Cloud and Hosting Service Provider, and GlobalNet, a prominent Dutch Internet Service Provider, have collaborated to enhance connectivity in Singapore. The connection to DATAIX-SG, powered by GlobalNet, is now accessible via Herza Cloud's network infrastructure.

In a recent development, two telecommunications companies have formalized a partnership agreement, enabling them to resell the service of connecting to the international Internet Exchange network to customers across almost all of the Asia Pacific Region. The cloud operator's connection to the distributed peering network has been established at the Equinix SG1 site, situated at 20 Ayer Rajah Crescent. As a result, peering in DATAIX now provides connectivity to valuable hosting providers and content generators in the largest data centers of Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Nina Saidi, the Global Sales Director of GlobalNet, views the collaboration between the two companies as a significant step in establishing GlobalNet as a regional service provider. She states, "This is another noteworthy event for our team in a series of connections with major international networks of telecom operators in Asia. Through collaboration with our colleagues at Herza Cloud, DATAIX-SG will have significant potential to reach the largest hosting platforms and content generators in the region. I'm proud of the work we've done and am excited about the prospects for our network."

Hernan Gibran Ramadhan, the Founder of Herza, attributes the successful launch of the partnership program to the well-coordinated efforts of both companies' teams. He reflects, "Working alongside our IXP partner, DATAIX-SG, with interconnection points strategically placed in key areas of the Asia-Pacific region, has been truly delightful. At Herza we hope that our joint efforts will contribute to enhancing the appeal of selecting global cloud services for connectivity. We look forward with enthusiasm to sustaining this fruitful collaboration, nurturing mutual growth, and achieving excellence in connectivity solutions," he concludes.

GlobalNet is the backbone ISP with its own international distributed Internet Exchange Network DATAIX that is based on 10 000+ KM DWDM network. There are more than 410 Internet Service Providers, 140 content generators and total 560+ ASNs connected to DATAIX. It involves 67 PoPs across Europe including the largest data centers of the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Singapore. DATAIX-SG, the Singapore Network segment of GlobalNet Peering Platform, is represented by an autonomous network based on powerful switches and own DWDM system running on Ciena 6500 and Waveserver 5.

PT Herza Digital Indonesia, is an Indonesian Hosting & Cloud Service Provider, strategy and management consulting company combined with Data & Connectivity Businesses whose mission is to help small and medium enterprises create and maintain product and business advantages competitively. PT Herza Digital Indonesia offers a wide range of services in several core parts of the IT industry for business improvement and growth, including web hosting, cloud computing, Storage As A Service, website consulting & online business, Data & Connectivity (IP Transit, Ethernet, SD-WAN and IEPL).

