Centenary Stage Company's Nextstage Repertory Welcomes Over 100 High School Students To Romeo And Juliet Performance

Rehearsal Photos Courtesy of Centenary Stage Company: Romeo and Juliet; Photo Credit Trevor Callahan, Centenary Stage Company

Free performance is a benefit of the Centenary University High School Dual Enrollment Program

HACKETTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory theatre recently announced their production of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet adapted by Stephen Michael Davis. On Wednesday, February 7 at 10 AM, there will be a special presentation to 100 high school students from partner schools followed by lunch in the Lackland Center. High school students from Hudson County Technical School, Morris County Academy, Warren County Vo-Tech, and Union County College are part of the Centenary University high school dual enrollment program. Centenary University's high school dual enrollment program is designed to allow students to earn undergraduate credits while still in high school. Courses are offered at extremely competitive prices and application fees are waived. Students may take courses on the Centenary campus or are taught by the high school faculty, in concert with Centenary University faculty, to provide both quality and economy.Centenary University Theatre students bring Shakespeare's timeless tale of star-crossed lovers to life at Centenary Stage Company's Little Theatre. Possibly one of William Shakespeare's most well known stories, Romeo and Juliet is a romantic tragedy where two young people fall in love but are doomed. It is not simply that the families disapprove; the Montagues and the Capulets are engaged in a blood feud, and the tragic ending seems almost inevitable. Romeo and Juliet was among Shakespeare's most popular plays during his lifetime and, along with Hamlet, is one most frequently performed.The cast of Romeo and Juliet is made up entirely of Centenary University theatre students. The cast for this production includes: Kayla Yepez as Juliet, Danny Paternina as Romeo, Kylie Smith as Nurse, Madison Rhine as Benvolio, James Brandes as Mercutio/Page/Prince, Mark Squindo as Friar Laurence/Sampson, Christopher Rice as Tybalt, Jerry Caviston as Lord Capulet, Viviana Mendez as Lady Capulet/Apothecary, Robert Costa as Lord Montague/Peter, Gabrielle Provini as Lady Montague/Rosalind/Nurse Standby, Jacoby Stewart as Paris/Abram, Osaivbie Igiebor as Friar John/Gregory, and Evan Flick as Baltzar/Peter Standby.For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers. The Little Theatre is located in the Seay building at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ.ABOUT CENTENARY STAGE COMPANYThe 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.CONTACTChristopher Young or Kayla Chirip (908) 979-0900

