               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US President To Veto Aid To Israel Without Ukraine - White House


2/6/2024 8:31:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. US President Joe Biden will veto an Israeli aid bill that does not include support for Ukraine and US border security if Congress passes it, the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement, Trend reports.

The administration is calling on both houses of Congress to reject this political ploy and instead quickly send a bipartisan bill to the president to provide additional funding for national security.

The Office said that the American administration is “categorically against” such a bill, since the document does not provide for the protection of US borders and support for Ukraine.

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search