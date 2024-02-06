US President To Veto Aid To Israel Without Ukraine - White House

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. US President Joe
Biden will veto an Israeli aid bill that does not include support
for Ukraine and US border security if Congress passes it, the White
House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement, Trend
reports.
The administration is calling on both houses of Congress to
reject this political ploy and instead quickly send a bipartisan
bill to the president to provide additional funding for national
security.
The Office said that the American administration is
“categorically against” such a bill, since the document does not
provide for the protection of US borders and support for
Ukraine.
