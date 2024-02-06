Marijuana retailers in Connecticut faces supply shortage amid licensing struggles

(MENAFN) Marijuana retailers in Connecticut are facing a significant challenge as the state's nascent legal cannabis industry grapples with a shortage of licensed growers. This issue has emerged following sluggish retail growth in neighboring New York, which resulted in an oversupply of cannabis products. While it might seem logical to address these imbalances by transporting products across state lines, federal drug laws prohibit such actions. Consequently, each state that legalizes marijuana must navigate its own licensing processes for growers and sellers, striving to establish equilibrium within its borders.



Benjamin Zachs, the Chief Operating Officer of Fine Fettle, a company operating five dispensaries in Connecticut, expressed concern about the shortage of supply in stores potentially driving customers back to illegal dealers or across state lines where legal access is restricted. He highlighted the disparity in supply and demand since the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut in January 2023. Initially, there were seven dispensaries and four producers in the state.



However, a year later, despite an increase to 26 open dispensaries, the number of producers has only marginally risen, with just one additional grower, identified as a micro-cultivator. Zachs emphasized that this micro-cultivator only adds around 5,000 square feet of canopy space, insufficient to meet the escalating demand.



The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, responsible for regulating the marijuana industry, acknowledged the supply issue and attributed it to a temporary bottleneck in the licensing process for new growers. They reported that eleven cultivators and five micro-cultivators have received provisional licenses and are progressing towards final licensure. This indicates efforts to address the supply shortage and ensure a more balanced market in the near future.

