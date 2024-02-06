Previous Govt's Lacked Vision For Development Of Tourist Destinations: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra on Tuesday said that previous governments lacked vision for the development of tourist destinations, coastal areas, and islands.

"Every form of tourism is available in our country, on a single visa. Previous governments lacked vision for the development of tourist destinations, coastal areas, and islands,” Modi said while speaking during the inauguration and laying of foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1330 crores in Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 program in Goa.

He also highlighted India's rich cultural and natural heritage while emphasising the government's efforts to position India as a holistic tourist destination.

Recognising the potential of eco-tourism in Goa's rural areas, the Prime Minister underscored the government's focus on promoting tourism in Goa's hinterlands to benefit local residents.

“The Government is committed to developing Goa as a tourist destination for conference tourism,” Modi said while listing the initiatives to enhance tourism infrastructure in Goa.

He said that Goa has the natural beauty and pristine beaches and can become favorite holiday destination for tourist local and foreign tourists.

Elaborating about the 1300 crore rupees worth projects that were either inaugurated or for which foundation stone was laid today, PM Modi, said that the projects related with education, health and tourism will give a new push to the development of Goa.

“Permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology and campus of National Institute of Watersports and integrated waste management facility, 1930 appointment letters will take the state's development to new heights,” Modi said.

He said that the development of Goa is proceeding rapidly due to the double-engine government.

“Double engine government is making record investments in infrastructure along with running big schemes for the welfare of the poor,” he said.

He said that Rs 11 lakh crore has been allocated for infrastructure developments in this year's budget compared to less than Rs 2 lakh crore 10 years ago.

Governor of Goa P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Minister of State for Tourism and Ports Shripad Naik were also present on the occasion.

