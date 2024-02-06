Toyota's robust performance drives increased profit expectations

(MENAFN) Toyota Motor Corp. announced an upward revision to its full fiscal year profit forecast following robust financial results, with its profit nearly doubling in the October to December quarter compared to the previous year. The Japanese automotive giant reported a third-quarter profit of 1.36 trillion yen (USD9 billion), marking a significant increase from 727.9 billion yen in the same period of 2022. This resurgence comes as Toyota successfully navigated through challenges stemming from the disruption in computer chip production caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



For the first nine months of the fiscal year, Toyota reported a substantial profit of 3.9 trillion yen (USD26 billion), more than doubling its previous fiscal year's earnings. Contributing to this performance was a favorable exchange rate, with a weaker yen amplifying the value of overseas earnings when converted into yen. Notably, the dollar's exchange rate stood at approximately 148 yen, compared to 140 yen a year earlier.



Quarterly sales experienced a notable uptick, climbing by 23 percent to 12.04 trillion yen (USD81 billion) from 9.75 trillion yen in the corresponding period. Toyota, headquartered in central Japan's Toyota city, responded to its strong performance by revising upwards its full fiscal year profit forecast to 4.5 trillion yen (USD30 billion), surpassing its previous estimate of 3.95 trillion yen (USD27 billion). Notably, the company had achieved a profit of 2.45 trillion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2023.



Additionally, Toyota adjusted its full-year sales projection to 43.5 trillion yen (USD294 billion), up from its earlier estimate of 43 trillion yen (USD290 billion). This upward revision reflects Toyota's confidence in sustaining its growth trajectory, building upon the strong foundation established in the previous fiscal year, where it recorded sales totaling 37 trillion yen.

MENAFN06022024000045015682ID1107816489