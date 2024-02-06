UBS reports Q4 loss amid Credit Suisse merger integration

(MENAFN) In its latest financial report, UBS, the Swiss banking giant headquartered in Zurich, disclosed a pretax loss exceeding USD750 million for the fourth quarter. This figure reflects the ongoing efforts to consolidate operations following the government-mediated merger with Credit Suisse, a historical rival. Notably, the quarter saw UBS incurring losses of over USD500 million tied to its investment in SIX Group, the operator of Switzerland's primary stock market. Despite these challenges, the net loss for the quarter amounted to USD278 million.



The integration process with Credit Suisse remains a key focal point for UBS, with plans underway to finalize the merger by the conclusion of the second quarter of the current year. Additionally, the merger of the two banks' Swiss operations is slated for completion by the end of the third quarter. UBS has outlined its intentions to enhance shareholder returns by increasing dividends for the 2023 financial year by 27 percent and resuming share buybacks in the latter half of the year.



CEO Sergio Ermotti emphasized the strategic direction ahead, highlighting a shift towards restructuring and optimizing the combined entities. Acknowledging that progress may not unfold linearly, Ermotti affirmed the clarity of UBS's overarching strategy for the foreseeable future.



Despite the challenges posed by the integration process, UBS reported a net inflow of new assets amounting to USD22 billion during the fourth quarter. This figure represents a deceleration from the initial surge of new assets witnessed shortly after the completion of the merger in June of the preceding year. Over the course of the entire year, UBS attracted USD77 billion in new assets across its wealth-management and personal and corporate banking segments, underscoring the sustained momentum of its client acquisition efforts.

