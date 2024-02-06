Nintendo raises expectations following robust sales of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

(MENAFN) Nintendo, the renowned Japanese video game maker, announced robust sales and profits attributed largely to the success of its hit game "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," prompting the company to revise its full fiscal year forecasts upwards. The Kyoto-based company revealed on Tuesday that demand for what it termed as the first entirely new Super Mario game in the series remained remarkably high, with sales of the game, along with the new Zelda installment and "Pikmin 4," experiencing significant surges.



Since its release in October, the latest Super Mario game has sold over 10.7 million units worldwide, according to Nintendo, indicating a strong and sustained consumer interest in the franchise. Nintendo is now pinning its hopes on upcoming releases such as "Mario Vs. Donkey Kong" and "Princess Peach Showtime" to maintain the positive momentum in sales.



Furthermore, Nintendo's financial performance has also been bolstered by the favorable exchange rate, with the weakening of the yen contributing to an increase in the value of its overseas revenue when converted back into yen. Notably, the U.S. dollar has strengthened against the yen, trading at around 148 Japanese yen compared to 140 yen a year earlier.



In terms of financial results, Nintendo reported a nearly 18 percent increase in earnings, with profits reaching 408 billion yen (USD2.7 billion) for the first nine months of the fiscal year, up from 346 billion yen in the corresponding period of the previous year. Additionally, nine-month sales rose by 8 percent to 1.39 trillion yen (USD9.4 billion).



Looking ahead, Nintendo has raised its full-year profit forecast to 440 billion yen (USD3 billion), up from its earlier projection of 420 billion yen (USD2.8 billion) profit. This positive outlook reflects the company's confidence in its product lineup and market performance. It's worth noting that Nintendo had recorded nearly 433 billion yen in profit in the previous fiscal year.



Moreover, Nintendo emphasized the significance of its theme park ventures, such as its collaboration with Universal Studios in Japan, in maintaining public interest and engagement with its franchise. The highly anticipated Super Nintendo World park, slated to open in Florida next year, underscores Nintendo's commitment to expanding its brand beyond the realm of video games into real-world experiences.

