Boat Rental Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Boat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on boat rental market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global boat rental market size reached US$ 19.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.62% during 2024-2032.

Boat rental refers to the service of leasing boats for recreational or commercial purposes, catering to individuals and groups who do not own vessels or prefer not to use their own. This market encompasses a diverse range of boat types, including motorboats, sailboats, yachts, fishing boats, and pontoons, each suited to different activities such as fishing, leisure cruising, or watersports. Key aspects of boat rental services include duration of rental, boat size and capacity, onboard amenities, and the inclusion of additional services such as crew and equipment. The primary advantages of boat rentals are flexibility and cost-effectiveness, providing access to a variety of boats without the long-term commitment and expenses associated with ownership. Additionally, they also offer an opportunity for individuals to experience boating and various water activities without the prerequisite of owning a vessel.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/boat-rental-market/requestsample

The global market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising popularity of marine tourism and recreational activities, fueled by increasing disposable incomes and the pursuit of unique travel experiences. Along with this, technological advancements in booking systems are making renting boats more accessible and convenient, further stimulating market expansion. In addition, the growing trend of experiential travel, where travelers seek out authentic and personalized experiences, is also propelling the market. This is complemented by the rising interest in water sports and fishing activities among all age groups. Moreover, boat manufacturers and rental providers are increasingly focusing on environmentally friendly and energy-efficient boats, responding to the global shift towards sustainability. This focus is attracting eco-conscious consumers and aligns with regulatory efforts to reduce environmental impact. These factors, combined with the development of marine infrastructure in emerging economies, are driving the growth of the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Bluewater Yachting

Boatjump SL

Boatsetter Inc.

GetMyBoat

Globe Sailor

Le Boat

Nautal (Click&Boat)

Sailo Inc.

SamBoat

Yachtico Zizooboats GmbH

Boat Rental

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, boat type, power source, length, and activity type.

Breakup by Boat Type:



Yachts

Sailing Boat

Catamaran

Motorboat Others

Breakup by Power Source:



IC Engine Electric

Breakup by Length:



Up To 28 Feet

28-45 Feet More Than 45 Feet

Breakup by Activity Type:



Fishing

Sailing Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163