Black Panther Actor Dies At 43

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, died after fighting cancer for four years.

He passed away in Los Angeles at his residence.

Last year he said, his movie has changed what it means to be“Young, Gifted, Black”.

The news came shockingly as Boseman never revealed about his health issue to the public.

Graduating from the University of Howard, Chadwick first played his major role in the movie 42, role-playing as the legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson.

From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods he preserved through this painful journey. He filmed several movies during surgeries and chemotherapies.

His very famous Da 5 Bloods and Black Panther were the movies filmed while he was suffering from cancer, he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.

Condolences poured from co-actors, fans and celebrities upon the news of his passing.

