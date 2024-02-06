(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guest technology provider

SONIFI has been approved by Choice Hotels Canada to participate in its Qualified Vendor Program.

As an approved Qualified Vendor, SONIFI is positioned to provide an enhanced experience for the more than 330 Choice Hotels Canada properties across the country.

Continue Reading

Guest tech provider SONIFI has been approved by Choice Hotels Canada to participate in its Qualified Vendor Program.

Choice Hotels Canada selects guest technology provider SONIFI for Qualified Vendor Program

Post this

Franchisees get access to SONIFI's expertise, brand-exclusive pricing, and 24/7/365 support available nationwide for SONIFI's guest technology solutions, including interactive TV and streaming via STAYCAST.

"We're proud to partner with Choice properties on enhancing their guest experiences," said Carey Feller, SONIFI's Senior Director of Strategic Accounts. "Adding our status as a Qualified Vendor in Canada makes it even easier for Choice Hotels Canada franchisees to get the best SONIFI solutions that improve guest satisfaction, increase revenue, and drive guest loyalty to the Choice family of brands in Canada."

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with guest Wi-Fi, interactive TVs, streaming, and in-room entertainment. Learn more at sonifi .

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions