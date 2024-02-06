Cove Capital Investments Acquires A Brand New Construction Industrial Net Lease Asset For Its Debt-Free Net Lease Distribution 69 DST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Delaware Statutory Trust offering is an industrial distribution center in Luling, LA.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company announced it has completed the purchase of a brand-new construction industrial net lease asset in

Luling, LA. The purchase is for the firm's Net Lease Distribution 69 DST, a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering that is targeting to raise $12,443,403 in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment requirement of $25,000.

According to Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Founding Partner of Cove Capital Investments, the 27,000 square foot facility was purchased by Cove Capital to contribute to its growing portfolio of debt-free real estate assets for 1031 exchange and direct cash investors.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of another all-cash/debt-free DST offering to our portfolio. This product distribution and industrial logistics center is operated by a global leader in convenient foods and beverages, boasting a roster of many iconic brands. What makes this property particularly appealing for our DST offering is that it is a newly constructed distribution center, equipped with the potential for future expansion, potentially increasing its long-term value," said Kay.

The property was purchased by Cove Capital with 0% leverage (a debt free DST), for those investors who want to potentially mitigate risk by investing in a debt-free DST offering with no risk of lender foreclosure or lender cash flow sweeps.



"Our Cove Acquisitions Team identified this asset as a valuable addition to our Cove portfolio. The facility's strategic location in Luling, LA, places it in close proximity to the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, with easy access to the New Orleans and Baton Rouge markets via interstate connections. Moreover, this logistics hub is situated within the thriving greater New Orleans market, which is currently hosting industrial projects totaling $17 billion and ranked ninth in terms of gross domestic product growth in America for 2021-2022," explained Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Founding Partner of Cove Capital Investments. Lapin emphasized that this offering features a tenant well-positioned to potentially weather economic downturns, including recessions and pandemics, aligning perfectly with the core objectives of the Cove Capital Delaware Statutory Trust strategy.

