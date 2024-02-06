Quantasy Partners With Acclaimed Music Producer Warryn Campbell As Head Of Music For Its Mindfulness App True Voice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Campbell to lead Music Supervision and Original Music Creation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantasy, the creative agency behind the innovative mindfulness and wellness app True Voice, announces a groundbreaking partnership with acclaimed music producer Warryn Campbell. This collaboration aims to enrich the True Voice experience with expert music supervision and original music compositions, enhancing the app's mindfulness and wellness offerings.

Warryn Campbell: Bringing Musical Expertise to True Voice

Music Producer Warryn Campbell

Warryn Campbell, a multiple Grammy award winning producer and songwriter, known for his remarkable work in the music industry across multiple genres, brings a wealth of experience and creativity to True Voice. His role in overseeing music supervision and producing original music will elevate the app's auditory experience, offering users a more immersive and emotionally resonant journey.

Campbell, whose body of work includes projects with global icons including Mary Mary, Kanye West, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder and more has worked closely with Quantasy's Chief Growth Officer Ron Gillyard at many points throughout his career. Having collaborated on projects like Alicia Keys, Mario, Luther Vandross, Angie Stone and others, the two have built a close working relationship which will now extend to working together on True Voice.

"Music has the unique ability to touch hearts and minds, making it an integral part of the wellness journey" says Gillyard "Warryn Campbell is a trusted and acclaimed creator whose contributions to True Voice will undoubtedly deepen the user experience, bridging the gap between auditory art and mindfulness."

The inclusion of Warryn Campbell's music supervision and original compositions is expected to transform the way users interact with True Voice. The integration of music into mindfulness and wellness practices can significantly amplify the effectiveness and enjoyment of these experiences.

"As much history as I have witnessed and been a part of in the last 25 years, teaming up again with Ron Gillyard, Will Campbell and the Quantasy team is a complete honor." Says Warryn Campbell" Being able to contribute to the mindfulness space is really fulfilling work and I'm really excited to be a part of it.

Will Campbell, CEO of Quantasy, shares his excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Warryn Campbell, a music producer of extraordinary talent and vision. His expertise in creating impactful and soulful music aligns perfectly with our mission for True Voice. This partnership will bring a new dimension to our app, integrating the power of music with mindfulness practices."

About True Voice

True Voice is the mindfulness and wellness app designed to address the full spectrum of cultures, lifestyles and interests that the current "wellness" market misses. The True Voice platform available on iOS and Android includes a suite of wellness resources that empowers members to become their truest selves. True Voice offers mindfulness courses developed in conjunction with recognized leaders in health and wellness, live sessions with experts, tools to support community organization and advocacy, as well as daily recommendations tailored to each member's own physical and mental wellbeing. For additional information, please visit

About Quantasy

Quantasy is a fully integrated brand agency obsessed with where society is heading. Named by Ad Age as Small Agency of the Year, Quantasy is made up of 100 employees and operates on the principal that the most impactful work happens when worlds come together; science and imagination, old and new, east and west - Quantasy brings these intersections to life for clients, building bridges that build their businesses. Our client roster and award-winning work span Fortune 500 companies, high growth start-ups and civic leaders including American Honda, Spotify, Google, Kevin Hart and others. For additional information, please visit

