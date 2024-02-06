(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Cell Expansion Market was valued USD 16.4 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 39.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Cell Expansion Market” , by Product Type (Consumables {Reagents, Media, & Serum, Others}, Instruments, Culture Flasks and Accessories, Others), Cell Type (Human {Stem Cells (SCs), Differentiated Cells}, Animal, Microbial, Others), Application (Cell-based Research, Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine, and Others), End User ( Academics and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Cell Expansion Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 16.4 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 39.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 11.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Akadeum Life Sciences Bio-Techne Sample of Companies Covered Corning Cytiva DH Life Sciences, LLC

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Cell Expansion Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The global cell expansion market occupies an essential role in the healthcare industry. The cell expansion market has undergone significant growth and evolution recently, primarily driven by the rising demand for advanced cell-based therapies and developments in regenerative medicine. Cell expansion, the process of enhancing cell numbers in vitro, is crucial for applications such as cell-based therapies, drug discovery, and bioprocessing. This rise in market dynamics is closely linked to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions, intensifying the exploration of cell-based treatments. Furthermore, progress in stem cell research and gene editing technologies has increased the horizons of cell expansion, enabling the realization of personalized and precision medicine strategies. Major players in the cell expansion market are channeling significant investments into research and development efforts to enhance the scalability and efficiency of cell expansion technologies. Automation and closed-system cell culture platforms are gaining prominence due to their advantages such as improved reproducibility, diminished contamination risks, and heightened throughput. Collaborations and partnerships among biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies are developing innovations in cell expansion techniques. Regulatory initiatives supporting the development and commercialization of cell therapies, ensuring adherence to safety and efficacy standards, also play a key role in shaping the market.

Major Vendors in the Global Cell Expansion Market:



Akadeum Life Sciences

Bio-Techne

Corning

Cytiva

DH Life Sciences, LLC

GE HealthCare

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Sartorius AG

STEMCELL Technologies

TERUMO BCT, INC. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Request for Discount @

Technological Innovations In Bioprocessing And Automation

Technological innovations in bioprocessing and automation are driving a transformative shift in the cell expansion market, significantly impacting the area of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The evolution of bioprocessing techniques has addressed critical challenges related to scalability, reproducibility, and cost-effectiveness, accompanying a new era marked by optimized large-scale cell production. Innovative technologies like single-use bioreactors, microcarrier-based systems, and perfusion culture systems have played a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency of cell expansion processes, ensuring the cultivation of a greater number of cells while maintaining desired characteristics. By reducing manual labor and minimizing variability, automated systems contribute to consistent product quality. The integration of robotics and artificial intelligence further advances manufacturing timelines and enhances safety and compliance in bioprocessing. Together, these technological advancements are driving research and development efforts in cell therapy, offering promising avenues for personalized medicine and regenerative therapies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Technological innovations in bioprocessing and automation

Increasing awareness and acceptance of cell therapies Rising global aged population contributes to the demand for cell therapies

Opportunities:



Increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research

Advancements in personalized medicine

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases Expansion of cell-based manufacturing for vaccine production

Growing Demand For Regenerative Medicine Therapies

The cell expansion market is currently presented with an opportunity, driven by the increasing demand for regenerative medicine therapies. There is a growing realization that cell-based therapies have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of various diseases and injuries within the field of regenerative medicine. This demand rise is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and the limitations associated with traditional medical approaches. In this context, cell expansion emerges as a crucial component in the development and manufacturing of regenerative therapies, ensuring a reliable and sufficient supply of therapeutic cells. This heightened demand for regenerative medicine therapies is an expansion of substantial investments in research and development, leading to innovations in cell expansion technologies and processes. Industry stakeholders are strategically leveraging this opportunity to enhance scalability, improve reproducibility, and meet the stringent quality standards essential for successful regenerative medicine applications. The intersection of regenerative medicine and cell expansion is opening doors to groundbreaking treatments like stem cell therapies, tissue engineering, and gene therapies, offering renewed hope for patients facing conditions previously deemed incurable. With the increasing demand for regenerative medicine, the cell expansion market is composed of considerable growth, presenting a dynamic landscape for advancements that have the potential to raise the future of healthcare.

North America Dominates The Market For Cell Expansion.

In North America, the cell expansion market has experienced high growth driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant research and development, and a heightened importance on advanced therapeutic interventions. The region is characterized by the strong presence of key market players, innovative biotechnology firms, and collaborative efforts among academic institutions, all contributing to the accelerated development of cell-based therapies. Additionally, favorable regulatory frameworks and increased funding for stem cell research further drive the expansion of cell expansion technologies in North America. The growing demand for personalized medicine and regenerative therapies solidifies the region's status as a leading hub for advancements in cell expansion.

The Asia Pacific region is observing rapid expansion in the cell expansion market, due to an increasing population, escalating healthcare investments, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are spearheading cell expansion research, supported by government initiatives promoting regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies. Furthermore, the region's improving economic conditions and a heightened focus on biotechnology contribute to the upward path of the market. Collaborative efforts between local and international entities, combined with a proactive approach to technology adoption, position the Asia Pacific as a significant player in the global cell expansion market, offering substantial opportunities for both research and commercial applications.

Inquire Before Buying:

The Stem Cell Technology Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global cell expansion market, the application segment comprises various categories such as stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and others. The Stem Cell Technology segment develops as a crucial compound within the cell expansion market, presenting significant opportunities and advancements in the dominion of regenerative medicine. Stem cells, with their distinctive capacity to differentiate into diverse cell types, serve as a basis for innovative therapeutic approaches. This segment experiences high growth as researchers and biopharmaceutical entities increasingly leverage stem cells' potential for developing innovative treatments. Advances in stem cell expansion methodologies, such as induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), play a central role in this transformative trajectory. The Stem Cell Technology segment is characterized by ongoing research events, strategic collaborations, and a dynamic regulatory landscape, collectively contributing to the evolution of regenerative medicine. With the rising demand for regenerative therapies, the Stem Cell Technology segment in the cell expansion market emerges as a key player, driving innovation and shaping the future landscape of personalized medicine and transformative healthcare solutions.

Segmentations Analysis of Cell Expansion Market: -



By Product Type



Consumables





Reagents





Media





Serum



Other



Instruments



Culture Flasks and Accessories

Others

By Cell Type



Human





Stem Cells (SCs)



Differentiated Cells



Animal



Microbial

Others

By Application



Cell-Based Research



Stem Cell Technology



Cancer Research



Drug Screening & Development



Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Others

By End User



Academics and Research Institutes



Pharmaceutical Companies



Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights @

Browse Similar Reports:

3D Cell Culture Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

3D Cell Culture Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Epigenetics Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |