Epiq Expands Service Delivery Platform With Am Law 200 Firm To Drive Operational Improvement, Provide Cost Savings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq , a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today its expanded partnership with a West Coast based Am Law 200 firm to provide document processing, proofreading, and data analysis support. This marks the fourth large expansion for Epiq's Global Business Transformation Solutions group already this year.

Epiq has been providing mail, copy, and hospitality services for the firm over the past decade. This new service line leverages utility players trained in multiple disciplines to support the firm more efficiently. By implementing a more agile, highly skilled workforce and reallocating resources to help address vital operational burdens, Epiq has created a solution that is accessible and scalable across the firm's 11 US offices.

“Epiq is thrilled to have expanded our longstanding relationship with the firm,” said Michelle Deichmeister , President of Epiq's Global Business Transformation Solutions business.“Their trust in us is a testament to our collaborative and transparent approach. We look forward to continuing our relationship to solve tough problems and improve operations with people, processes, and technology – all at a significant cost savings.”

Epiq's team of flexible utility players, process improvement practices, and focus on quality provides the firm with a reliable and agile resource that can quickly adapt to our ever-changing demands.

Epiq has extensive experience driving organizational and operational innovation through business process outsourcing across more than 500 client offices. Onsite teams are supported by Epiq's Global Resource Centers in India and Phoenix to cover multiple time zones, provide disaster recovery options, and tap into diverse talent pools. These secure centers of excellence increase Epiq's ability to support clients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year in various services, such as document word processing, proofreading, marketing, virtual reception, call center, time entry, AP/AR, virtual administrative, and legal assistant support.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Epiq, Director of Communications and Public Relations

...