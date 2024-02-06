Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Dymension, A Leading Modular Blockchain Technology Provider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 6, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Dymension, a Leading Modular Blockchain Technology Provider

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Dymension , a cutting-edge modular blockchain technology provider. This strategic integration offers OKX Wallet users direct access to standardized rollups with IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol) akin to how tokens were standardized with ERC. In addition, eligible OKX Wallet users can claim Dymension's DYM token airdrop after the Dymension mainnet launch on February 6.

OKX Wallet users can also access Dymension via OKX's Explore DApps portal. The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 5,500 DApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

Dymension's unique offering, RollApps, a new crypto primitive, brings together the rollup business model with speed and scale, providing a unified user experience. RollApps are modular blockchains that leverage the Dymension Hub (layer 1) for securing funds and Data Availability (DA) networks for publishing transaction data, eliminating the need for maintaining costly validators. This integration not only paves the way for the emergence of a true Internet of rollups but also significantly improves transaction efficiency for OKX Wallet users.

To access Dymension via web extension, users simply need to download the OKX Wallet web extension available on Chrome and Firefox, create or add an existing OKX Wallet, and connect it to Dymension via the web extension.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx

