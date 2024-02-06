Senta Brandt And Gerrick Rodrigues Appointed To Global Leadership Positions At Rentschler Biopharma



Senta Brandt promoted to global position of Head of Transformation Gerrick Rodrigues promoted to Global Head of IT

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass. and STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, including advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), today announced that Senta Brandt has been promoted to the global position of Head of Transformation, effective January 1, 2024. She is based at the company's Laupheim site. Gerrick Rodrigues has been promoted to Global Head of IT, effective February 5, 2024, and is based at the Milford site. With their new appointments, Senta Brandt and Gerrick Rodrigues are joining the Global Leadership Team and will apply their expertise to drive excellence across the company.

Dr. Christian Schetter, CSO of Rentschler Biopharma, said:“I am delighted to announce the promotion of both colleagues, who have demonstrated strong leadership skills and capabilities in their areas. What sets Senta apart is her long experience working in both our production and transformation teams, her in-depth knowledge of our processes and corporate culture. Gerrick has been with Rentschler at our Milford site for more than three years and knows our systems and IT structure inside and out. He is part of the site leadership team and has successfully developed and managed the local team responsible for digital infrastructure and technologies. Both, Senta and Gerrick, impress me with their outstanding leadership skills, which is extremely important for the success of our company.”

Dr. Schetter continued:“I would also like to sincerely thank Wolfram Schulze and Martin Keßler, who previously led the IT and Transformation teams, respectively, for their years of commitment. Together with their teams, they strengthened the respective areas and created a solid foundation that will be instrumental in our future growth. We at Rentschler wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Senta Brandt, Head of Transformation at Rentschler Biopharma, commented:“I am honored to take on the global responsibility for Transformation. It is exciting to be able to apply my diverse experience from 14 years in production and transformation to leading our continual improvement and innovation work. I am passionate about working closely with our talented teams at all sites to enable each employee to grow and advance professionally and to develop and implement innovative and effective transformation strategies.”

In her new role, Ms. Brandt will drive continuous improvement and innovation in the areas of operational efficiency and change processes. She has held various positions in production and transformation during her tenure at Rentschler Biopharma. Senta Brandt consistently demonstrated her strong skill set and team-building capabilities and is valued by the entire workforce. Her previous responsibilities have included team and group leader responsibilities. In her most recent role as Senior Director Production, she clearly demonstrated her ability to integrate transformative processes into production. Senta Brandt also has strong expertise in team and employee development.

Gerrick Rodrigues, Global Head of IT at Rentschler Biopharma, noted:“I am excited about my new role and for the opportunity to lead this important area of our business. It is incredibly motivating to collaborate daily with a talented IT team to develop and deliver technology solutions that enhance efficiency and effectiveness across the whole company. Our collective dedication to improvement, a shared purpose, and the drive to excel resonates with me personally and is evident in our commitment to continually adapt and advance our work processes and capabilities.”

In his new position as Global Head of IT, Gerrick Rodrigues will lead the IT organization to deliver technology solutions and services that can be leveraged for high performance across the Company. Leading a team of skilled professionals, he will continuously improve processes and capabilities. During his time at Rentschler he was instrumental in developing and implementing the digitalization roadmap for the Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center (RBMC), ensuring that the company remains agile and adaptable in an ever-evolving digital landscape. The state-of-the-art RBMC is planned to be operational in the second half of 2024. The company announced the first major project with a long-standing client of Rentschler Biopharma in Germany in December 2023.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. Rentschler ATMP Ltd., located in Stevenage, UK, is dedicated to cell and gene therapies. For further information, please visit . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

