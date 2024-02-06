Infinidat’S CRO Steve Sullivan Recognized As 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Steve Sullivan, Infinidat's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies. Sullivan is a storage industry veteran with over 25 years of executive sales experience.



“Infinidat is unwaveringly devoted to the channel, prioritizing the empowerment and readiness of our partners to excel with the most compelling enterprise solutions in the industry,” stated Steve Sullivan.“The recognition as a CRN Channel Chief for 2024 is extremely exciting for me as this honor underscores our commitment to collaboratively engage with our channel partners daily, fostering business growth, and delivering substantial technical and business value to our mutual enterprise customers. Our success is built on a foundation of attentive listening to our channel partners, ensuring that, together, we achieve victory.”

As Infinidat's CRO, Sullivan is responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating activities within Infinidat, including channel sales and customer success on a global scale. He provides dynamic leadership for high-performance teams that are data-driven, insights-oriented and proactive with channel partners. He has been able to successfully scale partner relationships through collaborative and cohesive go-to-market strategies and programs.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at .

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat's software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit .

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

... I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159