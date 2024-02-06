Cue Biopharma To Present Corporate Update At The Oppenheimer 34Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively modulate disease-specific T cells, announced today that it will present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference being held virtually from February 13-14, 2024.



During the presentation, Cue Biopharma's chief executive officer, Dan Passeri, will provide a corporate update highlighting the latest developments from its lead clinical programs, CUE-101 and CUE-102, its lead preclinical autoimmune program partnered with Ono Pharmaceutical, as well as market opportunities, competitive positioning and key forecasted value-driving 2024 milestones.

Presentation Details

Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 13, 9:20 a.m. EST

Presenter: Daniel Passeri, M.Sc., J.D., chief executive officer, Cue Biopharma

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient's body. The company's proprietary platform, Immuno-STATTM (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body's intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

