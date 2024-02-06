Komprise Elastic Replication Cuts Disaster Recovery Costs For Unstructured Data By 70%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Komprise Intelligent Data Management Winter 2024 release introduces snapshot-based file-to-file and file-to-object replication at the share level for affordable disaster recovery

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise , the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced Komprise Intelligent Data Management Winter 2024 , which introduces Komprise Elastic Replication to drastically cut the cost of replicating unstructured data. With more frequent and devastating natural disasters, cybersecurity and ransomware attacks, data protection and disaster recovery (DR) strategies are essential in the enterprise. IT outages are getting more and more costly. According to the New Relic 2023 Observability Forecast report, the median annual cost of an outage has now reached $7.75 million.

Traditional approaches of network attached storage (NAS) mirroring work well for mission-critical file and object data, but in most organizations, it is too expensive for less critical unstructured data. This is because it requires identical infrastructure on the DR site and requires the replication of the entire physical volume. Additionally, NAS mirroring does not address ransomware due to its near instantaneous synchronization, which copies a ransomware infection immediately to the DR site before it can be detected. As of 2023, more than 72% of businesses worldwide were affected by ransomware attacks and the average cost of an attack was $1.85 million, according to Statista and GetAstra, respectively.

A More Affordable and Secure DR Strategy for Unstructured Data

Komprise Elastic Replication makes DR more affordable for growing volumes of unstructured data in the enterprise by right-sizing and right-placing DR copies and offering a more holistic approach to ransomware and data protection.

Key benefits include:



Right-sizing at the share-level: Choose which shares or even directories you want to replicate, without having to replicate the entire physical volume. You can also set the snapshot schedule to achieve your recovery point objective (RPO) for each data set.

Right-placing to less expensive cloud/object or file destination: Replicate to a significantly less expensive cloud or object storage or to any file storage. Unlike NAS mirroring, Komprise does not require pre-provisioned identical infrastructure on the replication site, so you can replicate to the cloud and spin up resources as needed for cloud disaster recovery.

Enabling file recovery with fidelity even from object storage: Komprise maintains file attributes while replicating data in native format to object or file storage destinations. This way, you can access the data directly from the destination or restore as files without losing fidelity.

Improving cyber-resiliency against ransomware attacks: Komprise replicates asynchronously based on the schedule you set and it supports replication to an immutable destination with versioning and object-lock capabilities. This ability to asynchronously replicate to immutable storage enhances your defense against ransomware. Cutting DR costs: Komprise Elastic Replication right-sizes and right-places the replication saving 70%+ costs, as shown in this blog post .



“Our customers are uneasy about not having disaster recovery plans for all unstructured data, but as unstructured data volumes continue to balloon, the one-size-fits-all mirroring approach is too expensive for most,” says Kumar Goswami, CEO of Komprise.“We are excited to help organizations customize disaster recovery so they can afford the protection they need for all of their data, within tight budgets.”

Komprise Expands Pure Storage Support, Adds More Reporting Features

As a modern SaaS platform, Komprise can innovate faster and be more responsive to enterprise customer needs. Additional innovations and updates included in the Winter 2024 Intelligent Data Management release include:



Customizable Report Templates: Komprise now allows users to save custom report configurations and maintain multiple versions of any type of report. For example, a Showback Report can be created for each department or business unit within an organization. Pure Storage: Building on the transparent data tiering between FlashBlade//S and FlashBlade//E, Komprise now supports FlashBlade object storage as an on-premises Plan Target. Read the white paper .

Availability

Komprise Elastic Replication is included in the Komprise Intelligent Data Management platform. To learn more about Komprise Elastic Replication visit .

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize file and object data across hybrid cloud data storage without shackling data to any one vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, enterprise IT teams optimize enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making the right data available to analytics and AI tools.

