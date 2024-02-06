Doze Launches Luxury Duvets With Proprietary Fastener And Three-Sided Zipper System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-Quality Duvets That Prove You Can Make the Bed in a Snap



Superior-quality fabrics and easy-way-to-duvet design are featured in the new Doze lazy luxury line of bedding



Doze's unique design features a smooth gliding zipper that opens the duvet cover on three sides and a proprietary snap system that locks the duvet insert firmly in place to prevent separating, bunching, lumps and bumps The Doze Duvet bedding system is designed with larger dimensions than standard duvets making for an easier, quicker duvet change and an excess of cozy coverage



BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doze TM, the makers of fuss-free duvets that provide luxury bedding solutions to lazy people, announced today the launch of its line of patent-pending bedding. Created to make the everyday chore of changing the bed easier, quicker, and less physically demanding, Doze innovatively designed its easy-change duvet line with a proprietary snap system, premium materials and accessible pricing.

The Easy Way to Duvet

Using Doze's Duvet is as easy as 1-2-3-4.

: First, unzip all three sides of the duvet cover and lay it flat – giving full and easy access to place the insert. The unique three-sided zip system means no more buttoning, heavy lifting, climbing inside and shaking to assemble the duvet.: Next, lay the down-alternative insert into the open duvet cover aligning the corners.: Then, fasten the cover's snaps through the insert's corner openings for a secure grip. Doze's unique duvet system eliminates all tying, shoving, and awkward maneuvering while helping to avoid separating, bunching and lumps.: Finally, once the insert is snapped into the duvet, simply zip the duvet back up on all three sides. The zipper performs faster and is more efficient than buttons, and its seal prevents other items from getting stuck in the cover during laundering. Additionally, Doze's pillow shams are designed with a zipper closure to make it easier to load pillows without hassle.

“Getting into a cozy warm bed is one of the best feelings in the world, but changing the duvet was something that my husband and I dreaded,” said Stefanie Ginberg, co-founder of Doze.“After speaking with friends and family, it turns out we weren't alone. At Doze, we're on a mission to combat the misperception that making the bed has to suck and that a traditional duvet is the only option available.”

Doze Duvet Details



Doze offers three varieties of comfortable, luxurious, superior-quality fabrics: Sateen, Percale and Linen. All three varieties are available in Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King/California King size options. The collection is currently available in five different aesthetic colors: Snow (pure white), Lake (deep, dreamy blue), Fog (light gray), Sand (neutral beige) and Moss (warm woodland green). All Doze bedding, including the down-alternative insert, is machine washable.

Sateen



Fabric highlights include: cozy and buttery soft feel, subtle and luminous sheen, and warmth level that is ideal for any type of sleeper



Each set is made from 100% long-staple cotton

Available online

Percale



Fabric highlights include: crisp and cool feel to give that luxury hotel-style bed experience at home, completely matte look, and warmth level that is ideal for hot sleepers



Each set is made from 100% long-staple cotton

Available online

Linen



Fabric highlights include: airy, plush and breezy feel, richly textured and effortlessly chic look, and warmth level that is ideal for hot sleepers



Each set is made of 100% linen from European Flax Available online



The duvet cover and insert were created to work together, so first-time Doze customers should purchase the Essentials Bundle . Each bundle includes a duvet cover, down alternative insert comforter, pillow sham(s), and a canvas dust bag equipped with carrying handles for easy, clean storage. Customers also have the option to purchase individual pieces separately and can mix and match colors to their preferences. Click HERE for a demonstration video and images.

For more information about Doze, please visit or follow us on Instagram or Facebook .

About Doze Inc.

DozeTM has solved the biggest problem in bedding. Designed for the busy, lazy, uncoordinated, or anyone who appreciates a good life hack, Doze simplifies the tedious task of making the bed. No more fights about whose turn it is to change the duvet, no more sleeping beneath a bare insert, and no more crumpled covers. Designed with superior-quality fabrics, a smooth gliding zipper that opens up on three sides, and a proprietary corner snap system that holds the insert firmly in place, Doze puts every corner of the duvet within hand's reach, for an easier, quicker change. No more stuffing, fluffing, shaking, buttoning, and tying involved. For more information about Doze, please visit or follow us on Instagram or Facebook .

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman, K Squared Group, ...