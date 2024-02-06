Brinks Hometm Team Members Spread Holiday Cheer At Notre Dame School Of Dallas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Brinks Home reflects on the joyful memories from their holiday visit to Notre Dame School of Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On December 8, 2023, 32 enthusiastic team members from Brinks Home visited students at Notre Dame School of Dallas , marking an annual tradition that has brought joy for the past 10 years. The special holiday event was filled with heartwarming activities, creating festive memories for the Brinks Home team and the Notre Dame students.During the visit, Brinks Home employees engaged with the students in arts and crafts, participating in ornament decorating and creatively wrapping each other with streamers and bows to create trees. The festive atmosphere resonated with the Christmas spirit as the group listened to holiday tunes, sang carols, and joined together in a delightful pizza party.Adding to the day's magic, Santa Claus and two cheerful elves visited the students, capturing cherished moments through photos and spreading cheer throughout the school.Notre Dame of Dallas is a loving and caring campus, serving students with developmental disabilities ages six through 21. While they offer a full academic curriculum, one unique element that they strive to showcase is the opportunity to form meaningful and lasting friendships. A wide range of Notre Dame's extracurricular activities encourages friendships and fosters independence.Brinks Home expresses gratitude to Notre Dame School of Dallas for the long-lasting partnership and hopes to continue their tradition for years to come.About the Company:Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents-providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico-as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

