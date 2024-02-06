Payprop Again Named“Top Real Estate Solutions Company” In Housingwire 2024 Tech100 Real Estate Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PayProp Logo

PayProp - dashboard view of platform

PayProp - bank-integrated payments view of platform

Automated rent collection, reconciliation and distribution platform for property managers earns HousingWire recognition second year in a row

- Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services, PayProp North AmericaFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PayProp, the automated rental payment platform for residential property managers, has again been named one of the industry's most innovative and impactful solution providers in the HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate Awards – the second year in a row.Now in its 12th year, HousingWire's Tech100 program names the housing industry's 100 most innovative and impactful organizations.“The technology capabilities and solutions that this year's Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape,” says HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.“These past few years have been transformative for the industry and these honorees are continuing to bring long-awaited solutions to the challenges that property professionals have struggled with for decades.”“HousingWire is dedicated to serving housing professionals with the full picture,” says Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.“And the full picture isn't complete without deep and insightful coverage and resources to help property professionals uncover the innovators and solutions that drive growth and efficiency in the housing sector.”“Receiving this award again is an honor,” says Samantha Ferreira , Head of Client Services at PayProp North America.“It's a reminder that the pursuit of greatness is not a sprint but a marathon, and we're still running strong!”Visit to see the full list of 2024 Tech100 winners.UNRIVALED INNOVATIONBank-integrated payment automation with PayProp enables property managers to cut their portfolio administration time to a fraction and allows them to focus on business development and managing more doors. As a result, PayProp's North American clients grow more than 20% on average in the first full year of processing on the platform.The platform automatically generates bulk rent and other invoices ready for approval and sending from the platform. Once payment is received, it automatically calculates management fees, lets property managers reconcile bulk incoming payments, and pay owners and contractors in just a couple of clicks.Key features of the PayProp platform include:- Automated reconciliation of rent payments to properties;- Set-and-forget payment rules for multiple recipients across entire property portfolios, enabling bulk settlement in a few clicks;- Strict user permissions, access control, and full audit logs to ensure the safety of client funds;- Arrears flagged in real time and missed payments recovered with automated reminders to late-paying tenants;- Live management reports for property managers to check the financial health of their portfolios and benchmark themselves against competitors;- An Owner app that enables owners to view always accurate account totals with the most up-to-date status of their portfolio's balance;- A Tenant portal that allows tenants to view their entire invoice and payment history, make fast online bank transfers, and request maintenance services; and- An application programming interface (API), which allows property managers to access PayProp data through other PropTech solutions.ABOUT PAYPROPPayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a large and diverse customer base of property professionals, processing $2 in rental payments annually. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.On December 4, 2023, PayProp and Reapit announced that the two companies were merging. The combined company will offer clients the opportunity to have a single provider that delivers capabilities across sales, property management, and trust account management.Learn more at and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Insights for news and analysis on the residential rental market.

Caitlyn Conville

PayProp

+1 201-865-4948

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

CASE STUDY: Find out how PayProp helped one client reconnect with his family, all while doubling his portfolio