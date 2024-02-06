Attic To Auction, LLC To Present Exquisite Necklace Linked To European Royalty In Valentine's Jewelry Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Sovereign necklace measures approximately 18 inches in length secured by a box catch with additional hinged safety catch. One hundred and seventy-eight faceted oval blue topaz estimated to weigh 97.90 carats combined Measurements: surface 5/4 to

Highest Value Necklaces From The Valentine's Day Auction February 10, 2024 6PM EST

The Koninklijk Necklace

Upcoming Valentine's Day auction to feature necklace linked to royalty.

- Mary Hull, Owner of Attic To Auction, LLC, PA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attic To Auction , LLC, a leading name in online estate auctions and personal property auctions, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary highlight in its upcoming Valentine's Jewelry Auction. Mary Hull, the Owner of Attic To Auction, LLC, is set to present the Koninklijk Necklace with a remarkable royal history, originally presented to one of the royal houses of Europe.The story behind this exceptional piece of jewelry adds a touch of intrigue and elegance to the upcoming auction. The Koninklijk Necklace was originally bestowed upon Mary Hull by Canadian author Robert Joseph Greene. Designed by the late renowned jeweler Eddy Sabbe of Antwerpen, Belgium.What makes this piece even more fascinating is its connection to royalty. The necklace was shown, in 2009, to Princess Máxima, who would later become Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. Princess Máxima, known for her fondness for citrine, had the opportunity to see this exquisite creation. However, in a surprising turn of events, she decided against acquiring it. It is unknown if Steltman Jeweler of the Netherlands, was intermediary for this presentation.The jeweler named the piece the Koninklijk Necklace because of the showing to the royal family.It's a rare opportunity for jewelry enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece that once had a brush with European royalty.Now, this unique piece of jewelry, with its rich history and royal connections, is set to be part of Attic To Auction's Valentine's Jewelry Auction which is set for February 10, 2024 at 6PM Eastern Standard Time. However, this isn't the only piece being herald with royal affiliation.The Sovereign Necklace is also for auction from a student designer who used traditional royal jewels as his inspiration for this design. The piece uses faceted blue topaz with faceted oval amethyst stones to make for an eye catching necklace.Mary Hull, the owner of Attic To Auction, expressed her excitement about the upcoming Valentine's auction, saying,“Some of the necklaces have a reserve price set but the ranges are low. "The Valentine's Jewelry Auction by Attic To Auction promises to be a captivating event, showcasing a range of exquisite pieces, including the Koninklijk Necklace with royal connections and the Sovereign Necklace.For more information about the auction and to view the complete catalog of items-please visit .

