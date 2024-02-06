INSPYR Solutions Wins Clearlyrated's 2024 Best Of Staffing Client And Talent Diamond Awards For Service Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ClearlyRated Best of Staffing 2024 Awards

Diamond award winners have won the Best of Staffing award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA., UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INSPYR Solutions, a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, announced today that the company has once again won the Best of Staffing Client 5 Year Diamond Award and the Best of Staffing Talent 10 Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to clients and candidates. The company has won the Best of Staffing Client Award for 7 consecutive years and the Best of Staffing Talent Award for 14 consecutive years.Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented,“It's an honor to have the team's achievements recognized by ClearlyRated for yet another year. Each of our team members has worked tirelessly to provide top quality service to our clients and consultants, and we are proud to see that hard work pay off in such a big way. Our commitment to quality service is a core tenant of who we are here at INSPYR Solutions, and we will always strive to deliver a high-quality experience to those we work with. We truly appreciate the feedback we received from our clients and consultants through the ClearlyRated survey, and we take each of those comments to heart as we work to ensure that our services are always the best of the best.”Presented in partnership with Gold sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services they receive. Additionally, job seekers who have been placed by winning agencies are also 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.INSPYR Solutions received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.8% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 52%. The company also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 76.9% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%."I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"About INSPYR SolutionsTechnology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients' business objectives and cultural needs. Our solutions are tailored to each client and include a wide variety of professional services, project, and talent solutions. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions .About ClearlyRatedRooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at .About Best of Staffing®ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

