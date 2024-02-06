Vincentric Announces 2024 Best Value In America Awards: Toyota And Ford Take Top Honors In The 20Th Annual Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The iconic consumer market awards from Vincentric celebrate their 20th year of providing data-driven guidance to new car shoppers in the US.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vincentric announced the winners of the 20th annual Vincentric Best Value in AmericaTM Awards today, with Toyota earning more awards than any other brand for the 2024 model year, including Best Value Passenger Car brand for the ninth time, and Best Value SUV & Van brand for the seventh time. Ford was close behind, winning the Best Value Truck brand award for the eighth time along with five model level awards. The remaining brand-level awards went to Lexus for the Luxury Car category, and Tesla for the Luxury SUV category.Toyota's alternative fuel vehicles shined in the Passenger Car category. The Corolla Hybrid won the Compact segment for the second year in a row, while the Prius Prime and Camry Hybrid followed in the footsteps of their ICE counterparts, winning their segments for the second time overall for the Prius, and the fifth time overall for the Camry. Toyota's frontrunner in the SUV & Van category was the Sienna with its seventh win in the Minivan segment. Rounding out Toyota's winners were the RAV4 Prime, Venza, and Sequoia.Ford swept all four segments in the Truck category thanks to strong performances from its F-series pickups. The champion was the F-150 Lightning, which earned its second win in a row and an outstanding eleventh overall win for the F-150 in the Full-Size 1/2-Ton Pickup segment. The F-250 and F-350 also impressed with their sixth and eighth wins, respectively. Additional Ford winners were the Maverick Hybrid and the Mustang.For Lexus, the RC and ES Hybrid helped lead the brand to its eighth victory for Best Value Luxury Car brand. For Tesla, the Model Y came out on top of the Luxury Compact SUV segment for the second year in a row, propelling the brand to its second consecutive win for Best Value Luxury SUV brand.Audi also had multiple model-level winners, while BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Mini had one award-winning model.“The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards have been providing guidance to American consumers for twenty years,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster.“Our awards are a trusted, unbiased source of insight to buyers who are in the market for a new vehicle. Choosing a Best Value in America Award-winning model helps give consumers confidence that they are making an informed decision, and that their new vehicle will deliver best-in-class value for their money.”Vincentric measures cost of ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Using a statistical model, Vincentric identified the Best Value in America winners by measuring which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Nearly 2,000 vehicle configurations were evaluated in all 50 states plus D.C. using a range of annual mileage intervals and insurance profiles.Further information on the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in America AwardsTM for the 2024 model year and the Vincentric methodology is available at .ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2024 model years in the US and 2010-2024 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is published on major websites and used by a wide variety of organizations, including Autoblog, Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, and many others. Vincentric data is available to its client base through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces), including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, and EV API.

