Tick Repellent Market Expected To Generate $23.41 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.5% From 2022-2031

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The tick repellent market size was valued at $13.73 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.41 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Tick Repellent Market by Type, by Method, by Application, by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Tick repellents includes the various oral and spot on products and medicines that can help to prevent and kill the different types of ticks and fleas that are parasitic in nature, from the skin/body of pet animals such as dogs, horses, cats, reptiles, birds, cows, goats, pigs, and various other animals that are popularly kept as pets at home. The surge in awareness among the people regarding the various diseases caused by the ticks such as Tularemia, Powassan, Lyme, and Ehrlichios is is driving the demand for the tick repellents across the globe.

The tick repellent market is poised for growth, primarily fueled by the continuous innovations and introduction of new products by industry leaders. For example, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated recently introduced ZoaShield in the U.S., offering poultry farmers a reliable and adaptable zoalene solution for managing coccidiosis effectively. Additionally, Ecobuggy, a U.S.-based company, has launched a groundbreaking tick repellent called Breakthrough Natural, crafted entirely from plant-based ingredients. As the prevalence of ticks and fleas escalates in major markets and awareness about the efficacy and safety of tick repellent products rises, the global tick repellent market is expected to experience substantial growth.

According to the tick repellent market analysis, the market is segmented based on the type, method, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on the type chewable and spot on. The chewable segment is further categorized into fluranaler, valerian, chamomile, and others. The spot on segment is divided into fipronil, methoprene, moxidectine, and others. Further, on the basis of method, the market is segregated into external and internal. Based on the application, the tick repellent market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. Depending on the distribution channel, the market is divided into modern trade, veterinary clinics, convenience stores, and online sales. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

As per the tick repellent market forecast, by type, the spot on segment accounted for 63.4% of the tick repellent market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased adoption of over the counter tick repellent spot on products among the pet owners owing to its easy availability and easy to use feature. The availability of wider range of products and brands depending on the types of pets, has attracted a large customer base across the globe who have different pets and different requirements.

As per the tick repellent market trends, based on method, the internal is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. This is attributed to the rising awareness regarding the higher efficacy and effectiveness of the external tick repellents in treating and preventing the ticks and fleas. As per the study published in Veterinary Parasitology (a ninety day study), the oral medications were 99.9% effective in repelling ticks among the dogs.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online sales is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the rising adoption of the smartphones, growing penetration of internet, rising popularity of online retailers, and rise in the penetration of the subscription based pet product suppliers like Kong Box. The ease and conveniences associated with these subscription boxes is expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Depending on the application, the dogs segment dominated the market in 2021. This is attributable to the higher number of pet dogs across the globe and the increased vulnerability of dogs to the ticks and fleas. According to the latest data from European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDAIF), in 2021, there were 92 million dogs as pet in Europe and according to the survey of the American Pet Products Association (APPA) in 2021, around 69 million households in America have dogs as their pet.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2021. This growth is majorly driven by the higher pet adoption in U.S. and increased expenditure on pets in the region. According to American Pet Product Association (APPA), in the year 2021, around $123.6 billion was spent on pets in U.S., out of which around $29.8 billion were used in the supplies and OTC medicines.

