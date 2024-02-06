WEB INDUSTRY, FIRST IN ITALY INVENTS 'WALUTA': BLOCKCHAIN FOR DOCUMENT SECURITY IN BUYING AND SELLING USED CARS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UDINE, UDINE, ITALY, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Web Industry, an Italian company, launches new blockchain system on the market that instantly certifies documents for buying and selling used cars: Waluta.It is among the first in Italy to develop this type of technological solution.The used car market in Italy is experiencing a profitable moment, registering, in 2023, a ten percent increase in ownership transfers.An important number of transactions that, now, dealers can manage nimbly but, above all, in a protected and secure way, through the automatic "certification" of digital appraisal documents that thus acquire a guarantee on the legal value of the agreements signed between the parties."Certification" promotes maximum transparency to the customer, strengthening trust and satisfaction in the dealership.Security is doubly protected through blockchain technology, an unalterable and immutable, tamper-proof data storage system.A first-of-its-kind innovation that Web Industry has introduced into its digital used car appraisal management platform, Waluta. It is an evolution that will help settle customer disputes regarding the values and data of used vehicles collected from each dealership."It is designed to offer a solid guarantee," confirms Alessandro Rubini, president of Web Industry. "Time stamping gives an indisputable date to each document, ensuring its inviolability over time. Security," he adds, "is doubly protected through blockchain technology.Waluta instantly certifies the vehicle's state of use, the acceptance of the proposed purchase of the trade-in car, and the vehicle pickup report, detailed with mileage, key number, registration, coupons and other information.The instant authentication of documents, "avoids the attempt of any changes not agreed upon between the parties,"Rubini stresses, allowing access to a complete history of all documentation. For the dealership, an indispensable tool in managing appraisals in total security, shortening documentation time and streamlining processes.

