Jordanian Economic Delegation Concludes Visit To Bahrain, Heads To Saudi Arabia

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- A Jordanian economic delegation, including several directors general, concluded its visit to Manama and headed to Riyadh as part of a Gulf tour.The Jordanian delegation included the General Controller of Companies, Directors of the Development and Employment Fund, the Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation, the Jordan Enterprise Development Cooperation (JEDCO), and the Rural Economic Growth and Employment Project (REGEP), in addition to representatives of the Vegetable and Fruit Exporters Association.According to a JEDCO statement issued on Sunday, the delegation's tour aims to strengthen ties and cooperation between Jordanian economic institutions and economic institutions in Qatar, Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The delegation and Export Bahrain, which develops, qualifies, and supports projects, discussed the work mechanism through a presentation delivered by Executive Director Safa Abdul Khaleq.For his part, JEDCO CEO Abdul Fattah Al-Kayed stressed that the meeting embodies the partnership with Export Bahrain to develop cooperation mechanisms between various economic institutions and their counterparts in Bahrain, build a better future for citizens in both countries, and increase opportunities available to both parties.Representatives of the Board of Directors of the Vegetable and Fruit Exporters Association met with representatives of Bahraini private wholesale and retail markets, where they agreed to increase the quantities and types of agricultural exports and establish new partnerships that will contribute to the entry of new varieties and agricultural products into the Bahraini market in the future.During a meeting with a number of major Bahraini financial companies, Director General of the Companies Control Department, Wael Al-Armouti, gave a presentation on the official and legal registration mechanisms followed in Jordan, noting that Jordan encourages the registration of international and regional companies by amending the Companies Law to be more flexible and in line with the streamlining of procedures followed, in line with the economic modernization vision.