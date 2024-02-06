52 Injured Palestinians Leave Gaza For Treatment In Egypt, Qatar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Feb. 4 (Petra) - 41 wounded and injured Palestinians, accompanied by 33 people, crossed the Rafah land crossing on Sunday coming from the Gaza Strip, to receive treatment in hospitals in the governorates of Egypt.11 wounded and 32 Palestinian companions also crossed the Rafah crossing to travel for treatment in Qatar.A responsible source at El Arish International Airport said on Sunday that the wounded and their companions were transferred via El Arish Airport from hospitals in El Arish, Sheikh Zuweid in North Sinai, and one of the hospitals in Port Said, for treatment in Qatar.