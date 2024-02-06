Israeli Occupation Army Announces Injury Of 5 Of Its Soldiers In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army said on Sunday that 5 soldiers were injured in battles in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.According to the most recent statistics update available on the occupation army's official website, 2,820 Israeli army personnel have been injured since the Gaza war started on October 7, while the occupation army's injuries since the start of the ground invasion of Gaza reached 1,300.In this regard, Rafi Milo, the commander of the Israeli army's home front, acknowledged that there was a serious crisis of confidence among residents of the Gaza envelope.According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, Milo said, "We failed to repel the Hamas attack on the settlements of the Gaza envelope on October 7, and we will conduct an investigation into that."He reiterated that the army will not succeed unless residents of the Gaza envelope return to their homes.The Israeli army and the Ministry of Defense have finished distributing weaponry and combat logistics equipment to 70 towns in the Gaza envelope, the Israeli officer concluded.