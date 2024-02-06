Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences To Chile Over Forest Fire Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and people of the friendly Republic of Chile over victims of the fire that broke out in Valparaso region's forests in the center of the country, claiming several lives and injuries.In a statement on Sunday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's sympathy and solidarity with Chile's government and people, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.