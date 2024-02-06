(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Three-term MP Veena Verma passed away in Delhi on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Her family said that she passed away in Max Hospital, Saket at 3.14 a.m. after a courageous battle with age-related multiple illnesses.

She was a former member of the Parliament from Madhya Pradesh and was elected to the Rajya Sabha for three consecutive six year terms, from 1986 to 2000.

She has also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language and was a member of Indian Council for World Affair too.

Born on September 1, 1941, Veena Verma lived a life of remarkable dedication to public service.

In 1967, she married famous writer and poet Shrikant Verma, and together they embarked on a distinguished career as Members of the Indian Parliament, serving the nation for decades.

Her colleagues -- from different parties -- said that Veena Verma's unwavering commitment to the well-being of constituents has left an indelible mark on Indian politics.

Beyond her political achievements, Veena Verma was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

She cherished her family above all else, and her warmth and kindness touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

Her family has informed that the cremation will take place on February 7 in the second half in Delhi.

